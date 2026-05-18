Catholic World News

Pope Leo praises Armenian Apostolic Church leader for his ecumenical zeal

May 18, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today received Aram I, head of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, and thanked him for his zeal for promoting Christian unity.

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, based in Lebanon, is one of the two chief jurisdictions in the Armenian Apostolic Church (CNEWA profile). The Armenian Apostolic Church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

Following a private audience, Pope Leo XIV delivered an address in which he said that “the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia has long been characterized by its ecumenical vocation, particularly with regard to the Church of Rome. This special relationship between our Churches, which was particularly intense in the Middle Ages, saw new developments in the 20th century and especially after the Second Vatican Council.”

The Pontiff then thanked Aram I “for your tireless ecumenical zeal, both locally, as one of the founders of the Middle East Council of Churches, and internationally within the World Council of Churches, where you have held prominent positions.”

“I am deeply grateful for your efforts to foster relations with the Catholic Church and for your closeness to the Church of Rome, which you visited for the first time as Catholicos during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in January 1997, and which you have honored with your presence on numerous occasions since then,” Pope Leo added.

Alluding to “recent difficulties” in the theological dialogue with the Oriental Orthodox churches—a likely reference to the Coptic Orthodox Church’s suspension of theological dialogue with the Catholic Church over Fiducia Supplicans—Pope Leo expressed hope that “this dialogue will continue with renewed vigor, for there can be no restoration of communion between our Churches without unity in faith.”

The Pontiff prayed for Lebanon, “at a time when the unity and integrity of your country are once again under threat,” and concluded by invoking the Holy Spirit, “that He may grant us the gift of unity, bestow upon us enduring peace, and renew the face of the earth.”

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