Catholic World News

Asian Christian body marks Asia Sunday

May 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Christian Conference of Asia

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian Conference of Asia, an ecumenical body of Orthodox churches and Protestant ecclesial communities, marked Asia Sunday yesterday.

The day’s theme was “Hope for Redemption of Groaning Creation Amidst Bondage to Decay,” a reference to Romans 8:22.

“As political and economic instability, ongoing conflicts and violence, militarization, environmental degradation, rising unemployment, cultural fragmentation, weak healthcare systems, and the widespread effects of rapid technological change continue to shape the realities of the region, CCA member churches are urged to reflect on the anguish and suffering caused by decay and bondage, while holding on to the hope of renewal and new life,” said Mathews George Chunakara, the body’s general secretary.

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