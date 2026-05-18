Catholic World News

Lagos archbishop calls for caution in integrating former terrorists into military, society

May 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, called for caution in integrating former terrorists into the military and society.

Speaking with journalists on World Communications Day, Archbishop Martins said that “whereas it is true that anybody can repent and change, it is also important to recognize the fact that these persons are coming into a society that has been hurt very badly by their actions.”

“To just simply say that they have repented and can go back into society can be a dangerous thing because the intent of the human heart is hidden and we can only see their faces,” he added. “Perhaps when all the violence is gone and all the terrorism is gone, they can be reintegrated in a way that will create confidence in the people.”

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