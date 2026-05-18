Catholic World News

Pomposa Abbey marks 1,000 years

May 18, 2026

Archbishop Gian Carlo Perego of Ferrara-Comacchio, Italy, celebrated a Mass on May 9 marking the thousandth anniversary of Pomposa Abbey (video).

Archbishop Perego preached that the Rule of St. Benedict “places love at the very center of monastic life, interpreting it not merely as a sentiment, but as concrete charity, obedience, and mutual service.”

“This centrality of love in the Christian life remains the most precious treasure in the history of this church and Abbey of Pomposa,” he continued. “From Pomposa comes a message of renewal for our Christian lives, particularly in light of a Church that, in these times, has set out on a journey of self-examination, looking to the Word of God, to Tradition, and to the Magisterium of the Church.”

“In these distracted times, which are both ‘wonderful and terrible’ at once, as Saint Paul VI once said, we are all called to a renewed proclamation of the Gospel, in both word and deed, with the commandment of love at its very center,” Archbishop Perego added.

The prelate also recalled the illustrious figures associated with the abbey—including St. Guido, St. Peter Damian, Guido of Arezzo, and Rainerius of Pomposa—as well as the “the host of monastic scribes who preserved the treasures of our faith, and also of classical antiquity.”

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