Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny warns against confrontation with Cuba, calls for of humanitarian aid

May 18, 2026

Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., criticized the president’s policies toward Cuba, which have included a fuel blockade and discussion of a takeover of the nation.

“Any logic of constant confrontation risks exacerbating the burden already weighing on ordinary people, especially the poorest, the elderly, the sick and children,” the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development preached on May 15, at a Mass for the peace and social development of Cuba.

“Pope Leo XIV, in his recent appeals to the international community, has reminded us that no stable order can arise from the force of arms or from pressure that humiliates peoples; human development, on the other hand, grows through dialogue, international law, cooperation between nations and the safeguarding of the dignity of every human being,” Cardinal Czerny added. “In the same spirit, humanitarian aid should arrive in sufficient quantities and without hindrance and must never be exploited for political or geopolitical ends.”

Cuba’s ambassador to the Holy See, Leyde Rodríguez, spoke at the conclusion of the Mass, which took place at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Rome.

“We have the right to live in peace, without threats of military aggression, with respect for human dignity, and without obstacles of any kind to our comprehensive economic development,” Ambassador Rodríguez said.

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