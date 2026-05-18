Catholic World News

Dedication of new church among signs of hope for Church in Myanmar

May 18, 2026

In a prominent front-page article in its May 16 edition, L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to signs of hope for the Church in Myanmar, where a military coup in 2021 precipitated a civil war.

Paolo Affatato reported:

A new Catholic church, dedicated to Saint Remigius, in the Diocese of Pathein, in west-central Myanmar; educational initiatives led by the Servite Fathers (Oblate Servants of Mary) in Yangon and other dioceses, made possible by teachers, volunteers, and the sisters of the Congregation of the Servants of Mary; and a retreat for over 50 catechists in the Sagaing region, one of the areas most deeply scarred by civil conflict and population displacement. These are just a few of the initiatives demonstrating that the life of the Catholic Church in Myanmar continues to move forward, and that pastoral activities persist, despite a context profoundly wounded by a civil war that affects more than half of the national territory.

Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported on the dedication of the Church of St. Remigius in the village of Taungyagone, in the Diocese of Pathein. Bishop Henry Eikhlein described the church’s dedication as “a gift of the Holy Spirit, a sign of God’s work that continues despite uncertainty and insecurity.”

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