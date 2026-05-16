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Cardinal Fernández: Vatican is preparing document on transmitting the faith

May 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, told the National Catholic Register yesterday that the dicastery is preparing a text on the transmission of the faith, in consultation with the Dicastery for Evangelization and the world’s episcopal conferences.

“Preparing a text on the transmission of the faith today clearly requires moving beyond a European or Italian framework and drawing on the breadth, variety and richness of the universal Church,” said Cardinal Fernández.

The document, he added, “cannot be a text that offers unique recipes or one-size-fits-all solutions, but it must acknowledge the full scope of the issue and propose some paths that might inspire everyone in some way.”

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