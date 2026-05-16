Catholic World News

Persevere in the practice of the faith, Pope Leo tells Confirmation candidates

May 16, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Confirmation candidates from the Archdiocese of Genoa, Italy, this morning and exhorted them to persevere in the practice of the faith.

“While conferring Confirmation is one of the greatest joys for a bishop, there is another aspect that is rather sad,” Pope Leo said in an impromptu greeting during the audience. “It is that sometimes, when the bishop confers Confirmation—the gift of the Holy Spirit—you never see the young people again!”

The Pope added:

I would ask: pay particular attention to one of the gifts of the Holy Spirit, known as perseverance. Do not forget what you have experienced during this time; let that joy also come to Rome, to celebrate together, to pray together; may this joy live in your hearts and may you continue to be faithful disciples of Jesus Christ; may you persevere in the faith; may you return to the parish—there are so many activities, so many opportunities—but above all in the life of faith, because Jesus Christ wants to walk with you, with each one of you, and with all of you in community, which is so important. We do not live our faith alone; we live it together. And forming these bonds of friendship and community is a way of living out perseverance as disciples of Jesus. So, do not forget this. It is good to come to Rome, it is beautiful to receive the Sacrament, it is wonderful to receive the fullness of the Holy Spirit, but it is so important that each of you also makes this commitment, this promise to the Lord: that you truly wish to continue as His friends, His disciples, His missionaries, and that you wish to persevere in the faith. So I leave you with these words.

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