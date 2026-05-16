Catholic World News

Pope celebrates funeral Mass for Cardinal Tscherrig, preaches that Christ was his hope

May 16, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Cardinal Paul Emil Tscherrig’s funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on May 15 (video) and recalled the prelate’s episcopal motto, “Spes mea Christus” (My Hope, Christ).

“This is the great and solemn moment of his encounter with the Lord, whom he served so generously, with the Friend at whose side he walked faithfully throughout his entire life, more than half of which was spent in the service of the Apostolic See in various Papal Representations and in the Secretariat of State,” Pope Leo preached.

“Now Cardinal Paul Emil will meet his Lord, Alpha and Omega, the beginning and end of his existence (cf. Rev 21:6),” the Pope continued. “We accompany him on this mysterious passage, illuminated by the Paschal Mystery, offering for him the Eucharistic Sacrifice and our prayers; and we wish to make this moment also an occasion for reflection and encouragement, to treasure the good of which he was, by God’s grace, a dispenser, with faith and devotion.”

After recalling the late prelate’s service to the Holy See, Pope Leo concluded:

We bid farewell to our dearest Cardinal Paul Emil Tscherrig, whilst in our hearts we feel the words that Jesus spoke to Martha addressed to us: “Your brother will rise” (Jn 11:23), “I am the resurrection and the life” (v. 25). We listen to them together with those chosen by the Cardinal himself, thirty years ago, as his motto on the occasion of his Episcopal Ordination: “Spes mea Christus”. Christ, our Lord, was his hope throughout his life: a hope that never failed him, for it was rooted in the love that God placed in his heart through the Holy Spirit (cf. Rom 5:5) and which is now fulfilled for ever.

The Swiss-born Vatican diplomat, who served as an apostolic nuncio from 1996 until his retirement in 2024, died on May 12 at the age of 79. In a telegram of condolence to the relatives of the late cardinal, Pope Leo wrote that the veteran Vatican diplomat “acted generously, bearing witness to love of the Church and the Successor of Peter.”

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