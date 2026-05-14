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Pope pays tribute to late Cardinal Tscherrig, prays for repose of his soul

May 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a telegram of condolence to the relatives of the late Cardinal Emil Paul Tscherrig, Pope Leo XIV wrote that the veteran Vatican diplomat “acted generously, bearing witness to love of the Church and the Successor of Peter.”

“I raise fervent prayers for the repose of the soul of this minister of the Gospel, that the Lord may welcome him in the light that never goes out, and, entrusting him to the maternal intercession of the Virgin Mary, I impart the apostolic blessing to those who mourn his sudden passing,” Pope Leo concluded.

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