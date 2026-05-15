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Pope Leo: ‘The rule of law, crime prevention and criminal justice must advance together’

May 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV said today that “the Holy See is firmly convinced that the rule of law, crime prevention and criminal justice must advance together in unity.”

The Pontiff made his remarks in an address to participants an interparliamentary conference on combating organized crime and drug trafficking.

“The Holy See wholeheartedly supports every initiative that seeks to establish an effective, just, humane and credible criminal justice system capable of preventing and countering the production and the trafficking of illicit drugs,” Pope Leo continued. “Recognizing that true justice cannot be satisfied with punishment alone, such efforts must likewise embrace approaches marked by perseverance and mercy, aimed at the re-education and full reintegration of offenders into the fabric of society.”

The Pope added, “The same respect for the inherent dignity of every person, including those who have committed crimes, precludes the use of the death penalty, torture, and every form of cruel or degrading punishment.”

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