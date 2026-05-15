Catholic World News

Reject constitutional amendment, Zimbabwe’s bishops urge

May 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Zimbabwean

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Zimbabwe called upon the nation’s parliament to reject a constitutional amendment that would end direct presidential elections.

Characterizing the amendment as a threat to “the moral and institutional foundations upon which national life rests,” the bishops’ conference “several provisions of [the amendment] undermine foundational constitutional principles, weaken institutional independence, diminish direct democratic participation, and erode constitutional safeguards against the concentration and abuse of power.”

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