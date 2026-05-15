Catholic World News

Pope recalls Our Lady of Fátima’s message of peace

May 15, 2026

At the conclusion of his May 13 general audience, Pope Leo XIV recalled Our Lady of Fátima’s message of peace.

“Today, the liturgical feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima, we turn our gaze to the Shrine, where Our Lady gave the three shepherd children a message of peace,” Pope Leo said to Portuguese-speaking pilgrims. “In that place, so dear to Christianity, many pilgrims from the five continents meet today: their presence is a sign of the need for consolation, unity and hope among the people of our time.”

“Let us entrust to the Immaculate Heart of Mary the cry for peace and concord that rises from every part of the world, especially from peoples afflicted by war,” the Pope added.

The Vatican did not include the Pontiff’s words in its English translation of his remarks.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!