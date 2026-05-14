Catholic World News

SSPX issues Declaration of Faith, addressed to Pope Leo

May 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father Davide Pagliarani, the superior general of the Society of St. Pius X, issued a declaration of faith today and addressed it to Pope Leo.

“The Society places this simple Declaration of Faith in Your hands,” wrote Father Pagliarani. “It seems to us to correspond to the minimum indispensable to be in communion with the Church, and to truly call ourselves Catholics and, consequently, your sons.”

The declaration was published one day after Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, warned the Society of St. Pius X of excommunication if the Society proceeds with its plan to consecrate new bishops on July 1 without the Pope’s approval.

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