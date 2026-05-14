Catholic World News

Pope Leo prays at the spot where St. John Paul was shot

May 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: During his May 13 general audience, Pope Leo XIV prayed at the spot when Pope St. John Paul II was shot in 1981.

“Today we remember the memorial of Our Lady of Fatima,” Pope Leo said. “On this day, 45 years ago, an attempt was made on Pope John Paul II’s life, and for these reasons, I dedicated my catechesis today to the Blessed Virgin Mary,”

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