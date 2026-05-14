Catholic World News

Tell others about Jesus, Pope says in message to Anglican ecumenical prayer initiative

May 14, 2026

In a video message to participants in Thy Kingdom Come, an Anglican ecumenical prayer initiative, Pope Leo XIV called for evangelization.

After reflecting on Christ as “God-with-us,” Pope Leo said that “Christ is everything for us!” In him, we find the fullness of life and its meaning.”

“This is not something about which we can keep silent,” the Pope continued in the message, released today. “It is something to proclaim boldly (cf. Mt 10:27), for it is indeed Good News and needs to be shared.”

The Pontiff added:

God is with us, and we who have encountered him are called to tell others about him. These days of the “Thy Kingdom Come Novena” are an especially fitting time to do so, and to pray that others will also come to encounter the saving and liberating love of God revealed in Jesus.

The Thy Kingdom Come Novena—actually eleven days of prayer—begins today, the Feast of the Ascension, and concludes on May 24, the Feast of Pentecost. Dame Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury, wrote reflections for the novena.

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