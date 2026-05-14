Catholic World News

Honors awarded to 13 ambassadors to the Holy See

May 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, 13 ambassadors to the Holy See who have completed two years of service were awarded the title of Knight or Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Pius IX.

Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, the new Substitute for General Affairs at the Secretariat of State, presented the awards on May 12.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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