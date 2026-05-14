Catholic World News

Muslims exceed Christians in Vienna’s public schools

May 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Muslim students in public schools in Vienna, Austria, exceeds the number of Christians.

42% of the approximately 114,000 students are Muslims. 17% are Catholic, 14% are Eastern Orthodox, and 23% have no religious affiliation.

“The newer Muslim communities often come from more explicitly religious environments and tend to practice a form of Islam described by critics as more rigid, more centered on literal Quranic interpretation, and less culturally assimilated into European society,” the Zenit news agency reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!