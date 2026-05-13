Catholic World News

Prelate calls for world day of prayer for Haiti

May 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The vice president of Haiti’s episcopal conference called for a world day of prayer for the Caribbean nation.

“Our people have been suffering for years without anyone seeming to care,” Bishop Pierre-André Dumas of Anse-à-Veau-Miragoâne told the Vatican newspaper. “Therefore, the world must be helped to rediscover a sense of concrete solidarity toward Haiti through prayer; it would be truly wonderful to see individuals, parishes, institutions, families, and religious communities unite in a global day of prayer.”

“My country is just one hour away from the United States, the world’s leading power,” Bishop Dumas continued. “And yet, that nation squanders vast sums of money waging wars, while right next door, we suffer. Haiti asks not merely for superficial pity, but for concrete solidarity.”

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