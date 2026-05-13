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Leading Indian cardinal reflects on synodality, says Church must listen without fear

May 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on synodality, the president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, called for a “spiritual culture” of listening.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, archbishop of Goa and Daman and Patriarch of the East Indies, said in an interview that listening “means allowing space for dissent. We must grow to accept dissenting voices without judgment.”

“We must learn to speak with charity, listen without fear and disagree without division,” he continued. “Then listening will not be just a meeting technique; it will become a spiritual culture.”

Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, published the transcript of the interview.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed13 May
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Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of Our Lady of Fatima; Minor Rogation Day

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Today the Church celebrates an Optional Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima, which is a title of the Blessed Virgin Mary following apparitions to three shepherd children — Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco — in Portugal in 1917. The message of Fatima includes a call to conversion of heart, repentance from sin and a…

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