Catholic World News

Leading Indian cardinal reflects on synodality, says Church must listen without fear

May 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on synodality, the president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, called for a “spiritual culture” of listening.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, archbishop of Goa and Daman and Patriarch of the East Indies, said in an interview that listening “means allowing space for dissent. We must grow to accept dissenting voices without judgment.”

“We must learn to speak with charity, listen without fear and disagree without division,” he continued. “Then listening will not be just a meeting technique; it will become a spiritual culture.”

Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, published the transcript of the interview.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!