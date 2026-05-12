Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery announces Catholic Response for Emergencies

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announced today the formation of the Catholic Response for Emergencies (CR4E), an alliance “to address in a coordinated way the humanitarian crises that mark our time.”

The alliance is organized by Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, and the International Catholic Migration Commission. Representatives of eight Catholic organizations serve on CR4E’s steering committee.

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