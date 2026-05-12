Catholic World News

Courage apostolate’s leader expands criticism of Synod report

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The leader of an apostolate that ministers to persons with same-sex attractions in a manner consistent with the teaching of the Church expanded upon his earlier criticism of the Synod report on doctrinal issues.

Father Brian Gannon, Courage International’s executive director, told the National Catholic Register that the Synod report’s “misrepresentation of Courage actually wounds members of Courage and projects an erroneous image of Courage that thus causes injury to the pastoral outreach of Holy Mother Church.”

The report “needs to be dispatched and a new statement adopted to more clearly and lovingly embrace the Church’s teaching on human sexuality and the call for all to holy chastity,” Father Gannon continued.

“We do respectfully ask the hierarchy to assertively label it [the report] as it is: a non-authoritative summary of an incomplete inquiry into this very sensitive and challenging issue for so many families,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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