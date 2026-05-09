Catholic World News

Courage apostolate condemns ‘calumny and detraction’ in Synod report

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: An apostolate that ministers to persons with same-sex attractions in a manner consistent with the teaching of the Church condemned the “calumny and detraction” included in the newly published Synod report on doctrinal issues.

The General Secretariat of the Synod included testimonies of two men, one from Portugal and the other from the United States, who have contracted same-sex civil marriages. The American criticized the Courage apostolate in his testimony.

Courage International responded:

Courage considers this report to be both calumny and detraction against the organization and its members. Calumny, because the report mischaracterizes Courage’s work. Courage is not nor ever has been involved in “reparative therapy,” as alleged. The working group could have clarified this point by simply contacting Courage leadership. Rather than do so, however, the report presents one person’s experience and opinion as part of an official ecclesiastical document ...



Courage has suffered calumny and detraction before, but usually from secular outlets. It is a great sadness and an additional wound to our members to have this false and unjust depiction in a Vatican document. If synod officials would like to learn more about Courage International, Inc. and its apostolate over 45 years, our chaplains and members would be happy to meet with them.

The Synod published its report three months after Pope Leo received a Courage International delegation. Following the audience, the apostolate’s executive director said that Pope Leo is “very supportive” of Courage.

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