Pope Leo is ‘very supportive’ of Courage, apostolate’s leader says after papal audience

February 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received a delegation from Courage International on February 6. The apostolate ministers, in a manner consistent with the teaching of the Church, to persons who experience same-sex attractions.

“We talked about the importance of chastity, how it heals and strengthens and restores the person,” Father Brian Gannon, the apostolate’s executive director, said in an interview with EWTN News. “The Pope was obviously very encouraging.”

The Pontiff “talked about freedom, about what real freedom is—not the unbridled freedom that the world offers, but rather mastering our passions and being in complete surrender to the will of God,” Father Gannon continued.

“All the members of Courage throughout the whole world will see that the Pope extended an audience and listened and is very, very supportive of everything that Courage is doing,” the priest added.

