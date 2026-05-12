Catholic World News

Vatican bank posts best returns in a decade

May 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for Works of Religion, colloquially known as the Vatican bank, posted its strongest financial results in a decade.

“For the financial year 2025, the bank posted net income of 51 million euros [$59.9 million]—a 55 percent increase from the previous year’s 32 million euro [$37.6 million] profit, and the strongest result since 2015,” The Pillar reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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