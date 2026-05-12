Catholic World News

Theme of Vatican’s annual message to Buddhists: ‘an unarmed and disarming peace’

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office released the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue’s latest annual message to Buddhists for the festival of Vesak.

The message, entitled “Buddhists and Christians for an ‘Unarmed and Disarming’ Peace,” was dated May 1 and released on May 11.

“To foster an unarmed and disarming peace also means nurturing its deepest sources: prayer, contemplation, and inner transformation,” the dicastery’s prefect and secretary wrote. “It is a peace lived daily—in gestures of kindness, in patience, in the refusal of hatred and vengeance, and in the courage to hope.”

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