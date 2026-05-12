Catholic World News

US ordinariate bishop named administrator of Australian ordinariate

May 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Steven Lopes of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter (U.S. and Canada) as apostolic administrator of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross (Australia).

Bishop Lopes will thus govern, at least temporarily, two of the Church’s three personal ordinariates of former Anglicans. The other ordinariate is located in England.

Bishop Lopes succeeds Archbishop Anthony Randazzo, now prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, as apostolic administrator of the Australian ordinariate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue12 May
Easter

Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt Mem of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Pancras, Martyr; Minor Rogation Day

Image for Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter; Opt Mem of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Pancras, Martyr; <em>Minor Rogation Day</em>

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of Saints Nereus and Achilleus (d. 98) who were Roman soldiers in the household of Flavia Domitilla. They were instructed and converted by St. Peter. These two soldiers in turn inspired St. Domitilla to consecrate her virginity to God. Thereupon, Aurelianus, the…

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