Catholic World News

USCCB publishes brief NFP resource

May 12, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published “Natural Family Planning: Designed by God Guided by Love Open to Life.”

The author of the two-page text is Msgr. Robert Cannon of the Diocese of Venice, Florida.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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