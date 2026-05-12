Catholic World News

Medjugorje bishop meets with Pope Leo

May 12, 2026

Pope Leo received Bishop Petar Palić of Mostar-Duvno, the diocese in Bosnia and Herzegovina in which Medjugorje is located.

Bishop Palić, who has led the diocese since 2020, is also apostolic administrator of Trebinje-Mrkan and vice president of the Bishops’ Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the May 11 audience, Pope Leo and Bishop Palić “discussed the pastoral situation in the dioceses of Mostar-Duvno and Trebinje-Mrkan, as well as the current sociopolitical challenges in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the episcopal conference’s news agency said in a statement.

Located in Southeast Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina, a nation of 3.7 million (map), is 50% Christian (40% Orthodox, 10% Catholic) and 46% Muslim.

In 2024, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published “The Queen of Peace,” a note about the spiritual experience connected with Medjugorje. Since 2021, Archbishop Aldo Cavalli has been apostolic visitor to Medjugorje, which he discussed in a 2025 interview.

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