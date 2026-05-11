Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission issues reflection on mental health

May 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) published a 21-page reflection paper, “Mental Health in Europe: A Call for Care.”

“Catholic teaching affirms the inherent dignity, unity, and relational nature of every human person,” COMECE stated. “Mental health is therefore understood not solely as a clinical issue, but as an expression of human vulnerability that calls for compassion, solidarity, and holistic care. By integrating biological, psychological, social, and spiritual dimensions, the Church offers an ethical and human-centered framework that can complement public policy and professional practice.”

The reflection was published on May 7, in conjunction with European Mental Health Week.

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