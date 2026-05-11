Catholic World News

Nuncio describes religious revival in Ukraine’s war zones

May 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, spoke with a Lithuanian Catholic magazine about a religious revival in war zones.

“When you face eternity, forgiveness is the only thing you really need,” said Archbishop Kulbokas. “In Kherson, there are no unbelievers left,” and attendance at the Catholic parish has quintupled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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