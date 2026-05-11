Catholic World News

Secretary of State Rubio describes ‘very good’ meeting with Pope Leo

May 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on U.S. Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference on May 8, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed his audience the previous day with Pope Leo XIV.

“We had a very good meeting,” said Secretary of State Rubio. “We talked about those areas that we’re working together on in different parts of the world” and “updated them on the situation with Iran, expressed our point of view about why this was important, and the danger that Iran poses to the world, which is largely recognized.”

“The Church has always interacted on behalf of a mission for peace and a respect for all of humanity,” Secretary Rubio added. After answering a question about humanitarian aid to Cuba, Rubio again spoke about a “very productive and fruitful and important relationship with the Church, because it plays an important role in the world as well.”

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