Catholic World News

Pope Leo, Secretary of State Rubio exchange views

May 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio today (video), three days after President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Pontiff.

Secretary Rubio subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the course of cordial talks this morning in the Vatican with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Marco Rubio, first with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and subsequently with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin and His Excellency Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, the shared commitment to fostering sound bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America was reaffirmed,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

“Views were then exchanged regarding situations on the regional and international levels, with particular attention given to countries experiencing war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations as well as the need to work tirelessly for peace,” the statement concluded.

Secretary Rubio discussed the meetings in two brief social media posts: the first published after the papal audience, the second after the meeting with his Vatican counterparts:

“Met with @Pontifex to underscore our shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.”

“Good to see Cardinal Parolin today at the Vatican. The United States and Holy See partnership in advancing religious freedom is strong.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott issued the following statement:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to discuss the situation in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere. The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.

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