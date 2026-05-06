Catholic World News

President Trump again assails Pope Leo; Pontiff responds that criticism should be truthful

May 06, 2026

Renewing his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, President Donald Trump charged that the Pope “thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon”—leading Pope Leo to respond, “If someone criticizes me for proclaiming the Gospel, let him do so truthfully.”

In a May 4 appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show, President Trump and the radio talk show host had the following exchange:

HH: You know, you’re going to China. Let’s talk about that, Mr. President.

DT: Right.

HH: You’ve had this back and forth with Pope Leo. I wish Pope Leo would talk about Jimmy Lai. You talk about Jimmy Lai with the Chairman. Will you be bringing him up again?

DT: Hugh, I will. I brought him up, and there’s a lot of, there’s a little bitterness, I would say, with him and Jimmy Lai. You know, he was, Hong Kong was not as easy, but I will be, I will be bringing him up. Yeah, Hugh. I bring…

HH: I want the Pope to talk about Jimmy Lai, and I want you to bring him home. That would be a good deal.

DT: Well, the Pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good. I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people. But I guess if it’s up to the Pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

HH: He’s from Chicago. He’s got to learn a few things. He’s from Chicago. Let me ask you about China ...

As he concluded his weekly visit Castel Gandolfo last evening, Pope Leo was asked about the president’s comments.

“The mission of the Church is to proclaim the Gospel, to preach peace,” the Pope said. “If someone wants to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let him do so truthfully.”

“I simply hope to be listened to because of the value of the word of God,” the Pope continued, adding that he has spoken clearly “from the first moment I was elected, and now we are close to the anniversary. I said: ‘Peace be with you.’”

The Pontiff also expressed hope that his upcoming meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, scheduled for May 7, will be a “good dialogue,” with “trust and openness,” to “understand one another well.”

Earlier in the day, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, responded to journalists’ questions about President Trump’s new remarks.

“The Pope goes forward on his path, in the sense of preaching the Gospel, of preaching peace, as Saint Paul would say, opportune et importune” (in season and out of season), Cardinal Parolin told reporters. “Even in the face of these new attacks, I do not know whether the Pope will have the occasion to respond.”

Cardinal Parolin praised the Pontiff’s previous response to President Trump’s criticisms as “a very, very Christian response, saying that he is doing what his role requires, which is to preach peace. Whether this is pleasing or not, that is another matter.”

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