Catholic World News

Kentucky judge strikes down definition of human being in state abortion law

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Kentucky judge ruled the definition of “human being” in a state law intended to protect most unborn children from abortion is void because of vagueness.

The law was challenged by a woman who feared she might be prosecuted if she participated in IVF and consented to the destruction of human embryos. The state’s attorney general issued an advisory opinion stating that IVF did not run afoul of the law; the judge stated that the advisory opinion does not have the force of law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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