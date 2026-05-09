Catholic World News

India’s bishops, other Christian leaders form ecumenical federation

May 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of India

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), joined by bishops and leaders of other churches and ecclesial communities, announced the formation of the National Federation of Churches in India (NFCI).

“The decision to establish the NFCI emerged from the growing concern among Christian Churches in India over the critical challenges currently faced by the Christian community, including violent attacks on pastors and faithful, stringent anti-conversion laws in several States, and attempts to take over Church properties,” the CBCI said in a May 8 statement.

“Recognizing the urgent need for a united and collective response, Church leaders and representatives resolved to create a national ecumenical platform that would represent the Churches in India with one united voice,” the CBCI statement continued. “The NFCI aims to function as a national ecumenical body of Churches, serving as an umbrella organization and apex body for Christians in India.”

Located in South Asia, the nation of 1.42 billion (map), the world’s most populous nation, is 73% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 5% Christian, 3% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

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