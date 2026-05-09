Catholic World News

Pope Leo encourages John Paul II Foundation for the Sahel in its ‘revitalized mission’

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met this morning with the board members of the John Paul II Foundation for the Sahel. The audience took place three months after the Pontiff approved revised statutes for the foundation, founded in 1984 to provide assistance to Africa’s Sahel region.

“After more than forty years of experience, the Foundation has reached a turning point characterized also by external challenges linked to multidimensional economic crises at the international level,” Pope Leo said in his French-language address. “It is in this context that the revitalization of its mission, in conformity with the regulations in force of the Holy See, has become indispensable.”

Pope Leo added:

In a world facing complex challenges such as geopolitical tensions, inequality, wars, problems related to insecurities, terrorism, political and economic instability, climate crises, the consequences of which include migratory flows, the relevance of this Foundation’s mission appears clearer than ever!



Through its main purpose, it contributes to God’s work, to the protection of the “common home,” and highlights your social responsibility. Rescuing the victims of a natural calamity or vulnerable people is indeed a question of justice before being a question of charity.

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