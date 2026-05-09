Catholic World News

Illinois diocese announces shrine to Venerable Augustus Tolton

May 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Times (Springfield)

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, announced plans to establish a shrine to Venerable Augustus Tolton (1854-1897).

Father Tolton was born into slavery in Missouri, ordained to the priesthood in Rome, and ministered in Illinois. He was declared venerable in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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