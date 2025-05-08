Catholic World News

Pope Leo issued over 400 appeals for peace during 1st year of pontificate

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made over 400 appeals for peace during the first year of his pontificate, according to Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, which published an overview of the appeals.

The Pontiff began his ministry by recalling Christ’s Easter greeting of peace. In his address upon his election on May 8, 2025, Pope Leo said:

Peace be with you all!



Dear brothers and sisters, these are the first words spoken by the risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who laid down his life for God’s flock. I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world. Peace be with you!



It is the peace of the risen Christ. A peace that is unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering. A peace that comes from God, the God who loves us all, unconditionally.

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