Catholic World News

Leading Canadian bishop thanks Pope for ‘steady witness’

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Writing on behalf of Canada’s Catholics, the president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops congratulated Pope Leo XIV for the first year of his pontificate.

“From your first greeting of ‘Peace be with you all,’ you have invited the Church and the world to receive anew the peace of the Risen Christ and to walk together in hope,” Bishop Pierre Goudreault of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière, Quebec, wrote in his May 8 letter. “In this first year of your Petrine Ministry, we have been grateful for your steady witness to unity and communion, as well as your service as Bishop of Rome.”

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