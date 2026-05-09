Catholic World News

World Jewish Congress’s former general counsel comes to Pope Leo’s defense

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed, the former general counsel of the World Jewish Congress came to Pope Leo XIV’s defense against attacks by President Donald Trump and Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weiss.

“The ad hominem attacks on Pope Leo were not just unseemly and inordinately offensive,” Menachem Rosensaft said of President Trump’s attacks. “They backfired spectacularly from a political perspective.”

Rosencraft added that “it is critically important for all of us to remember that Pope Leo is a friend to the Jewish community and to humankind as a whole. While there certainly can be disagreements among friends, we must not allow such differences of opinion, in his words, ‘to divert us’ from that friendship or from our respect and admiration for the man who has become in large measure the world’s conscience.”

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