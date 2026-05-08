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Vatican diplomat stress importance of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, calls for improved verification

May 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Stressing the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (1968), a Vatican diplomat said that “the Holy See places particular importance on strengthening verification, transparency, and confidence-building measures.”

“The Holy See emphasizes the importance of the universalization of the Treaty and of enhancing common efforts and commitments to ensure the non-proliferation and the progressive elimination of nuclear weapons, Msgr. Robert D. Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, stated on May 5.

“The Holy See further reaffirms the value of Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones as important regional instruments for advancing non-proliferation and strengthening international peace and security,” Msgr. Murphy added. “The establishment of additional zones, particularly in regions of persistent tension, especially the Middle East, remains a priority.”

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