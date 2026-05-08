Catholic World News

Poland’s PM, Pontiff discuss peace

May 08, 2026

Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland met with Pope Leo XIV and discussed “responsibility, peace, and a world that today, more than ever, needs solidarity,” according to a social media post from the prime minister.

Following the May 7 papal audience, Prime Minister Tusk met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial talks, held at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and Poland,” the Holy See Press Office said in a brief statement, which concluded:

Attention then turned to the social and economic condition of the country, as well as the relations between the local Church and the state, especially in the field of education and with regard to ethical issues. The conversation continued with an exchange of opinions on the current international situation, with particular reference to the conflict in Ukraine, along with the Poland’s role within the European Union.

Prime Minister Tusk later told reporters that “I told the Holy Father that his words can greatly improve the world, which is heading in a troubling direction, and that his words and actions can help restore moral order in public life.”

“The Holy Father conveyed an important thought … not to lower our heads, not to lose hope, but to build strength for good and unite around what is right,” the prime minister added.

Polskie Radio reported that “Tusk confirmed that he invited the Pope to visit Poland and said the invitation had been warmly received, though no date has been set. He said the visit would most likely take place in 2028, citing the Pope’s schedule and Poland’s parliamentary elections next year.”

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