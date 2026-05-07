Catholic World News

Report: Chinese bishops, other clergy gather to study ‘Xi Jinping thought’

May 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the state-sponsored Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and Chinese Catholic Bishops’ Conference gathered in Beijing in April to study “Xi Jinping Thought, Xi Jinping’s statements on religious work, Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and the [Communist] Party’s program for ‘strict governance of religion,’” according to a report in Bitter Winter.

The Italian online magazine documents violations of religious freedom in China and elsewhere.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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