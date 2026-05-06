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USCCB to FDA: Mothers deserve better than telehealth mifepristone

May 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Amid adjudication of the delivery by mail of the abortion pill mifepristone, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities said that “vulnerable mothers in need do not deserve the isolation and danger of telemedicine chemical abortion.”

“Instead, we must do better to meet mothers with compassionate, meaningful, and authentic support that enables them and their families to welcome their new children into the world,” Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, wrote in a May 4 letter to the acting attorney general and the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “All direct, intended abortions extinguish an innocent human life, and therefore are a grave evil. In the case of mifepristone, we seek to prevent tragedy for both the baby and the mother.”

Bishop Thomas called on the FDA to “proceed as expeditiously as possible with its safety review” of mifepristone. Bishop Thomas also noted that the Trump administration has “moved to stay or dismiss three different lawsuits filed by states to challenge the status of the drug.”

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