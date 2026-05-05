Catholic World News

Dubai’s Christian leaders pray for peace, thank civil authorities

May 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant leaders in the United Arab Emirates gathered at a Catholic church in Dubai to pray for peace, over two months after the beginning of the Iran war.

We thank our civil authorities who have protected us during these months; we continue to pray for them,” said Bishop Paolo Martinelli, vicar apostolic of Southern Arabia. “May the Lord hear our common prayer; may he grant us peace and reconciliation, harmony and prosperity.”

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