Catholic World News

Melkite bishops denounce Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure

May 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Melkite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, denounced the Israeli destruction of civilian buildings in southern Lebanon.

The bishops described the destruction of civilian buildings in the abandoned village of Yaroun as a “deep wound in the national and human conscience.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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