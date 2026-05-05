Catholic World News

Canadian priest offered euthanasia twice while recovering from hip fracture

May 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A 79-year-old Canadian priest was twice offered the option of medical aid in dying (MAID) while he was recovering from a hip fracture in a Vancouver hospital.

“I think I was very shocked,” said Father Larry Holland, who told a doctor he was opposed to euthanasia. A hospital spokesman said that “staff may consider bringing up MAID based on their clinical judgment, provided they possess the necessary knowledge and skills to do so.”

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