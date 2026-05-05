Catholic World News

Bishop Gracida, outspoken emeritus of Corpus Christi, dies at 102

May 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop René Gracida, ordained to the priesthood in 1959 and to the episcopate in 1975, died on May 1 at the age of 102.

Before his 1997 retirement from the office of bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, Bishop Gracida imposed an interdict on a pro-abortion politician. Outspoken in his retirement, he denounced voting for pro-abortion candidates and signed a filial correction directed to Pope Francis.

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