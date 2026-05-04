Catholic World News

Former federal prosecutor: ‘I’d like to prosecute any nun who still wears the head habit’

May 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Senate Judiciary Committee released text messages of federal prosecutors who expressed a desire to prosecute nuns as they investigated the January 6, 2021, United States Capitol attack.

A photograph “shows three women wearing traditional habits standing on the National Mall near the stage for the rally and does not show them trying to breach restricted areas or enter the U.S. Capitol,” the National Catholic Register reported. “The women appear to be associated with a convent that is not in communion with the Roman Catholic Church.”

“I was appalled, but sadly not surprised, to discover evidence of Biden DOJ [Department of Justice] prosecutors threatening to use the power of the federal justice system to target people of faith,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

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